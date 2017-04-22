Wrestlezone’s Nick Hausman has been live at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo this weekend, and caught up with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler for an exclusive interview – with one pretty major twist. Hausman was decked out head to toe in a full Tony Clifton cosplay, courtesy of Chicago Costume, and conducted the entire interview as the iconic character. The late Andy Kaufman created the Tony Clifton character as a complete antithesis to his own styling, and would attempt to convince audiences and members of the media that Clifton was in fact a real life person. Kaufman would of course go on to feud with Jerry Lawler in a bitter rivalry that made national headlines and garnered mainstream attention. Read Also: Jerry Lawler on Whether or Not Andy Kaufman Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame