Roman Reigns and Rikishi at the Funeral for Matt Anoa’i (Photo), Kevin Owens Reacts to His Father Tweeting Sami Zayn, Shelton Benjamin Update

Shelton Benjamin Update

As noted, Shelton Benjamin returned the ring at this past Friday’s “World War 360” Brii Combination Wrestling event in Elmhurst, NY, wrestling Mike Orlando to a time limit draw. In his first match since July of 2016, Benjamin faced Mike Orlando in a match that went to a time limit draw.

After the match, Darius Carter entered the ring and berated Benjamin and Orlando, and both men then gave Carter sit out powerbombs to end the night.

Kevin Owens Reacts to His Father Tweeting Sami Zayn

WWE star Sami Zayn and Terry Steen, father of Kevin Owens, had the following Twitter exchange as Zayn is a Montreal Canadiens fan:

Roman Reigns and Rikishi at the Funeral for Matt Anoa’i

As seen below, the funeral for former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i took place today, and the following photo features Anoa’i’s brother Roman Reigns and cousin Rikishi at the funeral services: