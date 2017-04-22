Asuka Tweets on Finally Passing Goldberg’s Undefeated Streak, WZ Catches Up w/ Mean Gene Okerlund at C2E2 (Video)

Asuka Tweets on Passing Goldberg’s Streak

NXT Women’s Champion Asuka has technically passed up Goldberg’s monstrous undefeated streak, according to a BlastingNews.com article that was tweeted out by the champ.

While the industry number-to-beat remains 173, a record she will likely surpass by next month’s NXT Takeover: Chicago event, the article correctly points out that the number was consistently inflated by WCW and later WWE. The real number of documented wins by Goldberg was 155, which Asuka passed up several weeks ago. She currently stands at 163 consecutive wins.

WZ Exclusive w/ Mean Gene Okerlund

Wrestlezone’s Nick Hausman caught up with Mean Gene Okerlund at the Headlock Comics booth at the Chicago Comics & Entertainment Expo this weekend. The legendary wrestling personality discussed his all-time favorite interviews, his on-screen relationship with Hulk Hogan, and his current status with WWE.

Okerlund stated that his favorite matches of all time include Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant, “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, and the retirement match between “Nature Boy” Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels.

