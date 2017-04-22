Backstage News on How John Cena’s Marriage Proposal Drastically Changed WrestleMania 33 Plans

According to Sportskeeda.com, John Cena proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 drastically changed original plans for the PPV. As we noted several months before WrestleMania 33, the plan in WWE was to have John Cena vs The Undertaker take place at ‘Mania in Orlando, however that match ended up being scrapped in favor of Nikki Bella and John Cena vs The Miz and Maryse, and The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns. Read Also: John Cena and Nikki Bella Get Nude to Celebrate YouTube Milestone (Video) The idea for Cena to propose to Nikki Bella actually came from WWE Exec Kevin Dunn, who pitched it to Vince McMahon. McMahon then spent several weeks pitching the idea to Cena, and it’s being said Cena was originally not a fan of the idea. When Cena finally agreed to do the proposal, he was given a brief WWE Title run which ended when Bray Wyatt won the Title at WWE Elimination Chamber. Initial Royal Rumble plans called for AJ Styles to drop the title to The Undertaker, who would then drop the title back to Styles at Elimination Chamber. Cena was originally supposed to eliminate The Dead Man from the chamber match, setting up their WrestleMania 33 bout.