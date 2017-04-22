PWG “Game Over Man” Results

April 21, 2017

Reseda, CA 1. Lio Rush def. Rey Fenix 2. Matt Riddle def. Adam Cole 3. Jeff Cobb def. Keith Lee 4. Michael Elgin def. Kyle O’Reilly 5. The Young Bucks def. War Machine 6. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Dick Togo 7. Chuck Taylor def. Marty Scurll in a Street Fight This was another great night in Reseda for PWG. Every match was said to be good or great. Rush and Fenix kicked off the show with a non-stop high-flying display, but Fenix may have been shaken up pretty bad by a double foot stomp to the back of the head. Riddle and Cole was as good as you’d expect, and Cobb showed how much of a freak of nature he is by hitting the Tour of the Islands on Lee, who is a very large dude. The fans were about 80/20 in favor of the returning Dick Togo over ZSJ, who is either the most hated or most loved man in any room. Chuck Taylor stepped up in a very big way, headlining against a top star in a street fight that pulled out all the bells and whistles, with multiple ref bumps, Scurll “breaking” the ref’s fingers, and Taylor getting the arguable upset victory over the ROH TV Champion with his own finishing submission.