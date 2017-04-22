More Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results From 4/22: GFW Tag Titles Vacated, Ultimate X, Former WCW Ring Announcer Appears *Spoilers*

Thanks to WZ reader for sending in the following results from tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando: JB is still suspended indefinitely, so Josh & Pope are still announcing with Dave Penzer back again for the in-ring introductions. These will air on May 12th. 4-way X division match: Caleb Konoley vs Desmond Xavier vs Andrew Everett vs Matt Sydal. Everett pins Desmond with the Frankenrama. Angelina Love w/Davey vs Alisha w/Eddie Edwards. Eddie is using crutches from “last week’s” attack. While the ref is distracted by Davey outside, Angelina gets brass knucks & hits Alicia in the back, but she’s caught & disqualified. Eddie comes in to check on his wife, but is slapped by Angelina, & Davey hits him with a crutch to his bad leg. Referees & other officials come to finally break things up. During the break, JB confirms Impact will be taping from Mumbai, India in May & the next tapings in Orlando would begin with Slammivesary on July 2nd. A tournament match for the vacant GFW championships. Really? Why? Anyways: Impact Tag Team Champions LAX w/Diamanté, Konann, & Homicide vs Garza Jr & Laredo Kid. Crazy action with Diamente getting a top rope rana on Garza behind the ref’s back leading to LAX hitting their blockbuster into a powerbomb finish. Hopefully this will lead to some “unification” of both titles. GFW championship match: Magnus vs Alberto El Patron. Long match with lots of near falls. Alberto gets Magnus to tap to the cross-arm breaker to become the new GFW champion. KM & Kongo Kong w/Sienna & Laurel vs Mahabali Shera & Braxton Sutter w/Allie. Kong ends up walking out on KM & carries Laurel with him. Shera pins KM with the Sky High. The main event will be an Ultimate X match with Low Ki defending against Andrew Everett & Trevor Lee. Xplosion Match: Suicide vs Desmond Xavier. Xavier wins with a corkscrew Swanton Bomb. Back to Impact: Kongo Kong w/Laurel Van Ness vs Braxton Sutter w/Allie. Kongo wins a short match with a Driver move. KM & Sienna come out after to attack before Shera comes out for the save. Sutter challenges Kongo & KM to a tag match next week. I think that was the match that was taped earlier. Officials come to ring with wreaths & black covers for the ring posts. LAX are all out to somber music. Konnan says this will be symbolic of all of the teams in the GFW tournament. He pie faces a man with an American flag. VOW come down & clear LAX from the ring. Magnus appears to join the announce team. Up next it’s EC3 vs “The Cowboy,” James Storm. Storm tries to use a belt but Magnus takes it from him & gets in Storm’s face. Dave, Earl, & Bruce Pritchard run out to send Magnus to the back. Ethan goes out to get the belt & referee Stifler tries to take it away & gets shoved down. Ethan then takes the belt, takes Stifler’s shirt off and starts to beat Brian with it. Magnus comes back to attack Storm & gets in EC3’s face. Bruce comes down & tells them to knock it off & now there’s no main event for Slammiversary. Next week it’ll be a 3 way with Storm, EC3, & Magnus. Bruce says he told EC3 a few weeks ago to look into the mirror & find himself, now he says EC3 should go to the back & find his balls. EC3 attacks Bruce before Al Snow & other officials pull him away. JB announces he’s been reinstated & he’s hired an attorney: Joseph Park. Park proposes a tag team with him & JB vs Josh & a partner of his. Josh leaves & JB will call the main event. Ultimate X 3 way Championship Match: Andrew Everett vs Trevor Lee vs Low Ki. Shane Helms is out with Trevor, as usual. Low Ki may have hurt his right at one point after punching a chair into Lee’s face. Helms goes to the top & does a fantastic looking swinging neck breaker onto Everett. The finish comes with Low Ki climbing up to the top of the structure while Lee & Everett are scaling the ropes, Low Ki claims to the middle & kicks Trevor & Adam off & gets the X division tilte.