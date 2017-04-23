WWE Cruiserweight Says He Is No Longer With WWE

As noted, WWE brought former Cruiserweight Champion Tajiri back to the company for 205 Live, but back in January he suffered a knee injury which sidelined him from in-ring competition. The injury took place during a tag team match at an NXT taping featuring Tajiri and Shinsuke Nakamura vs Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode.
Tajiri posted an update on Twitter, and you can read the Japanese version of the Tweet below. Roughly translated, Tajiri noted that while the injury was not a big deal, WWE officials feel that the age of 46 it is too risky to put him back in the ring. Tajiri added while waiting for clearance to return to the ring, he did some coaching at the Performance Center. Tajiri is now returning to Japan, and he ended the Tweet thanking Triple H, William Regal and WWE for the opportunity to return to the company.
