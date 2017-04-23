WWE Cruiserweight Says He Is No Longer With WWE

As noted, WWE brought former Cruiserweight Champion Tajiri back to the company for 205 Live, but back in January he suffered a knee injury which sidelined him from in-ring competition. The injury took place during a tag team match at an NXT taping featuring Tajiri and Shinsuke Nakamura vs Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode. Tajiri posted an update on Twitter, and you can read the Japanese version of the Tweet below. Roughly translated, Tajiri noted that while the injury was not a big deal, WWE officials feel that the age of 46 it is too risky to put him back in the ring. Tajiri added while waiting for clearance to return to the ring, he did some coaching at the Performance Center. Tajiri is now returning to Japan, and he ended the Tweet thanking Triple H, William Regal and WWE for the opportunity to return to the company. ①数日経ちましたが、なかなか公表されないようなのであえて自分から…1月に負った膝の怪我、実際もう全然問題なく大丈夫なのですが、WWEのドクターもOKを出しつつも「リスキーではある」と。ま、長年プロレスをやってきたレスラーのボディパーツって、誰でもそれが当然ではあるのですが。 — TAJIRI (@TajiriBuzzsaw) April 23, 2017 ②で、会社としては、46歳というオレの年齢も考慮し「もうWWEでは試合はさせられない」と。しばらくしたらOKでるかな？と、NXTのコーチをやりつつ待ってみたのですが、やはりどうしてもダメである、と。そういうワケで、日本へ帰ります。 — TAJIRI (@TajiriBuzzsaw) April 23, 2017 ③ほんの4か月とはいえ再びWWEに戻れて、もう悔いなし。ちょうど1年前のいま頃から最後にもう一度やってみたいなと挑み、実現させた、オレのアメリカにかけた最後の青春がいま終わった。復帰実現に動いてくれたHHHとリーガル師匠に感謝。さようなら、そしてありがとう。WWEよ、アメリカよ。 — TAJIRI (@TajiriBuzzsaw) April 23, 2017