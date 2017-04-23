AJ Styles and The Kliq on “Table for 3” Tomorrow, News on Jim Ross’ New Book, The Rock to Produce New CNN “Soundtracks” Series (Video)

AJ Styles and The Kliq on “Table for 3” Tomorrow

A new episode of “Table for 3”, featuring AJ Styles, Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels which air immediately after Raw tomorrow night on WWE Network.

News on Jim Ross’ New Book

Jim Ross announced on Twitter that his book “Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling” is available for preorder on Amazon and will be released on October 3rd.

The Rock to Produce New CNN “Soundtracks” Series

The Rock Tweeted the following, announcing his Seven Bucks Productions company will be producing a new “Soundtracks” series on CNN. Rock also spoke with Anderson Cooper about the project, which you can check out in the video below: