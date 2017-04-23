John Cena Celebrating a Milestone Birthday Today, The Hardys Reunite with Legendary Opponent (Photo), Undertaker Tombstones Rock (Video)

The Hardys Reunite with Legendary Opponent

As seen in the photo below, The Hardys recently caught up with former WWE star Christian:

Undertaker Tombstones Rock

WWE has released the following video featuring The Undertaker attacking The Rock in the parking garage on SmackDown back in 2002:

John Cena Celebrating a Milestone Birthday Today

WWE star John Cena is celebrating his 40th birthday today, and WWE posted the following on Instagram:

Read Also: Backstage News on How John Cena’s Marriage Proposal Drastically Changed WrestleMania 33 Plans

