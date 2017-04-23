Vince McMahon Calls Cena the “Babe Ruth of WWE”, Nikki Bella Searches for a Wedding Dress, Who Kurt Angle Wants to Headline ‘Mania Against

Vince McMahon Calls Cena the “Babe Ruth of WWE”

As noted, John Cena is celebrating his 40th birthday today, and Vince McMahon Tweeted the following:

“Hustle Loyalty Respect” is not just an expression, it’s the measure of the man. Happy birthday to the Babe Ruth of WWE, @JohnCena. — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 23, 2017

Who Angle Wants to Headline ‘Mania Against

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with WETM NBC Elmira, which you can watch below. During the appearance, Angle had the following to say on who he wants to main event WrestleMania with:

“I obviously wrestled AJ Styles, but never on the WWE platform, love to have a main event against AJ Styles at WrestleMania.”

Nikki Bella Searches for a Wedding Dress

The following video has been released, featuring Nikki Bella starting the search for her wedding dress: