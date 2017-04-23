The Hardys on Canvas 2 Canvas, Jeff Hardy and Eddie Guerrero Team Up (Videos), Will Sister Abigail Appear in the House of Horrors Match?

Will Sister Abigail Appear in the House of Horrors Match?

As noted, earlier this month WWE issued a Fan Council Survey asking fans what they want to see in the House of Horrors match at WWE Payback featuring Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton.

WWE.com has published a new poll now asking fans, “Which of these terrifying things do you think Bray Wyatt is most likely to bring to his House of Horrors Match at Payback?” As of this writing, the results are as follows:

Sister Abigail has 65% of the vote

Fire has 10%

Barbed Wire has 8%

Chainsaw/Spiders have 5%

Thumb Tacks/Rats have 4%

The Hardys on Canvas 2 Canvas

In a WONDERFUL edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, artist Rob Schamberger paints the brothers whose high-flying and extreme in-ring style inspired a generation of WWE Superstars, Matt and Jeff Hardy:

Jeff Hardy and Eddie Guerrero Team Up

In related news, WWE has released the following video, featuring Eddie Guerrero and Jeff Hardy forming a high-flying dream team to face Edge and Christian: