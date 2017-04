My latest piece on upgruv.com, a site for trending news and stories, looks at different topics in the pro wrestling world. Here’s an excerpt:

Why Jinder?

Part-timers taking the big spots on the big shows. Proven performers again carrying the championship. These are just two topics driving criticism voiced by WWE fans on various social-media platforms.

Maybe the points are fair? If so, it’s time for the critics to back a bold move by wrestling’s top promotion.

The elevation of Jinder Mahal to No. 1 contender status was a shocking decision by WWE. His victory on Smackdown Live! was his first on television since 2012, but it was met with complaints by many of the same social-media “experts” who bemoan Randy Orton as WWE champion.

Pick a side, people. If Orton’s 13th title reign is boring you, don’t dog the unexpected push of Mahal (the epitome of a fresh face in the main-event picture).

WWE is playing it smart by moving Mahal up on the card. The booking of him on Tuesday night was great, too. He won with the help of two other wrestlers. They were the Bollywood Boyz, though they’ll be the Singh Brothers moving forward, and they’re the missing piece of the puzzle people are trying to put together.

Would have been a stretch to buy into Mahal winning clean in a match involving five other opponents. Giving him assistance made the victory at least seem plausible.

Giving him a push seems like it should be profitable, as WWE can target India’s 1.3 billion citizens as a new market. Mahal’s sudden shift into the spotlight should move WWE toward selling merchandise and Network subscriptions to that huge audience.

Is Paige finished?

We haven’t seen Paige in a WWE ring since she was injured last June. Doesn’t mean she’s out of sight/out of mind, however.

We’ve read her name in headlines to reports about suspension, along with boyfriend Alberto Del Rio. We’ve heard her name involved in road-rage incidents against civilians, along with boyfriend Alberto Del Rio. We’ve seen her associated with alcohol-fueled, profanity-laced online rants directed at WWE, along with boyfriend Alberto Del Rio.

Remember when Paige seemed like fresh air to the former Divas division?

Her past year feels like a downward spiral that will culminate in her dismissal from WWE, where she should be among the growing group of female superstars. There is a movie about her wrestling family that is in development, and The Rock is one of its producers.

For a performer who debuted after the night after WrestleMania 30, winning the title on the year’s most-watched Monday Night RAW, Paige needs this biography to begin the rally of a career that sadly needs help to reach a happy (if not safe) ending.