Chyna’s Mother Not Happy With Documentary Trailer Recently a trailer for the documentary Wrestling With Chyna was released and according to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Chyna’s mother is not happy about it. Jane LaQue, mother of Chyna said to Pro Wrestling Sheet that the documentary was supposed to be about Chyna becoming stable again, but because of here death, it is now about her downward spiral. You can see the trailer of the documentary below and also quotes from LaQue: On the trailer “Thursday, on the first anniversary of Joanie’s death, I was completely blindsided with the documentary trailer producers released. Not only did the director release it, and without telling me, but he put in footage at the end showing Anthony (her former manager) going into Joanie’s apartment.” On what the documentary was supposed to be “It was supposed to be about Joanie’s life and her return to a stable situation. Then she died. Now it’s all about the morbidity of the whole thing, her spiral downward, and her eventual death. Joanie would definitely NOT want to happen what is happening. I don’t care what anyone says. I know her better than anyone, and I can say that for sure. Quite frankly, when she died, the whole thing should have been scrubbed.”