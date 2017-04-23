Chyna’s Mother Not Happy With Documentary Trailer
Recently a trailer for the documentary Wrestling With Chyna was released and according to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Chyna’s mother is not happy about it. Jane LaQue, mother of Chyna said to Pro Wrestling Sheet that the documentary was supposed to be about Chyna becoming stable again, but because of here death, it is now about her downward spiral. You can see the trailer of the documentary below and also quotes from LaQue:
On the trailer
On what the documentary was supposed to be
