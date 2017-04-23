WWE Reportedly Reaches Out To Former UFC Announcer, The Rock At His Ranch Before Filming Movie (Photo), Corey Graves On UpUpDownDown (Video)

WWE Reaches Out To Former UFC Announcer

Mike Goldberg turned down WWE in 2005, but now WWE may be pursuing the former UFC announcer again. With the departure of Mauro Ranallo, WWE may be looking to find another announcer. As reported by Billi Bhatti of Sportskeeda, WWE has been in contact with representatives of Goldberg. He was set to be the replacement for Jim Ross in 2005, but decided to stay with UFC.

The Rock

As noted, The Rock is going to begin filming for Rampage next week. In the meantime he is at his ranch getting ready for filming. You can see the post below:

Corey Graves On UpUpDownDown

Corey Graves was a guest on UpUpDownDown and you can watch the video below: