NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku

Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan

April 23, 2017 This was night two of the Road to Dontaku tour, and the second of two shows broadcast live on New Japan World. 1. Tomoyuki Oka & Hirai Kawato def. Shota Umino & Katsuya Kitamura. The big tree trunk Young Lion Oka was once again the standout in a good match from four prospects, including the new addition Umino. 2. Will Ospreay & Jado def. Desperado & TAKA Michinoku. The heels beat down Jado for the bulk of the match until Ospreay got the hot tag and did all the Ospreay things. 3. Yujiro Takahashi & Guerrillas of Destiny def. David Finlay & Tencozy. Fairly typical six-man undercard match. Finlay got in some great offense, but eventually fell to Takahashi’s DDT. 4. Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano & Roppongi Vice def. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Takashi IIzuka & Yoshinobu Kanemaru. All the biggest SKG troublemakers in one match, plus Toru Yano, means an infinite supply of shenanigans. Suzuki just walked around murdering people with a steel chair because nobody is gonna tell him what to do. RPG and Yano fended off the onslaught and Yano rolled up Iizuka for the win in a fun match. 5. Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi & Sanada def. Ricochet, Ryusuke Taguchi & Yoshitatsu. This basically excited for the juniors title program between Takahashi and Ricochet, but was fine for what it was. That match is going to be excellent. 6. Kenny Omega, Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens def. Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Yoshi-Hashi. Owens and YH were kind of the odd men out story-wise. Fale was just a wrecking ball, much like the night before. He laid out everyone, then dragged Owens on top of YH for the pin. Ishii busted himself open his nose at some point. 7. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Juice Robinson def. Tetsuya Naito & EVIL. A great main event that once again elevated Juice in a major way. This time last year he was an undercard Young Lion, now he’s about to headline a show for the IC title, and in main events with Tanahashi and Naito. Juice hit EVIL with Pulp Friction and Tanahashi hit the High Fly Flow for the win.