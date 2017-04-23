Tye Dillinger Posts Throwback Photo Facing John Cena, Tommy Dreamer Thanks Vince McMahon & Triple H After House of Hardcore Events

Throwback: John Cena vs Tye Dillinger Smackdown Live star Tye Dillinger helped John Cena celebrate his birthday this weekend by posting a photo from a match they had way back in 2007. Happy Birthday @JohnCena !!

**Note: A few minutes after this picture was taken, I was beaten senseless. pic.twitter.com/peDPR3YxKd — Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) April 23, 2017 The match actually took place at an Ohio Valley Wrestling event as a part of their Summer Sizzler Series, where WWE sent several of their top names to help sell the shows and work with developmental talent. Dillinger was working under the name Shawn Spears, and had won a battle royal earning him a WWE Championship match against John Cena. Jerry “The King” Lawler actually competed in the main event of that same show, which also featured a “Diva Scramble” with new WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Natalya, Serena Deeb, Katie Lee, ODB and Sojourner Bolt. Tommy Dreamer Thanks WWE & ROH Tommy Dreamer, creator of House of Hardcore, reached out Vince McMahon, Triple H and Ring of Honor to thank them for the success of this weekend’s events in Philadelphia and New Jersey. The card featured several major names that are currently under contract with WWE and ROH, who obviously have strict rules on where their talents are allowed to appear, let alone wrestle on a show being broadcast online. WWE stars Matt and Jeff Hardy took on Dreamer and current ROH star Bully Ray in a tag team match. Lucha Underground stars (and current AAW Champion and AAW Heritege Champion, respectively) Sami Callihan and Pentagon Jr. also faced each other in the main event. Thank you everyone who made @HouseofHardcore happen@VinceMcMahon@TripleH @ringofhonor

Most importantly #wrestlingfans

I love you all pic.twitter.com/tqNtwQrO0c — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 23, 2017