Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee attended this weekend’s Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, where she hosted a panel based on her new book, Crazy Is My Superpower.

The three-time Divas Champion got to fulfill some lifelong and childhood dreams at the convention, meeting the likes of Conan O’Brien, actor and screenwriter David Hayter (the voice of Solid Snake), Steve Blum (the voice of Spike in Cowboy Bebop and Orochimaru in Naruto), as well as everyone’s favorite science expert, Bill Nye the Science Guy!

Lee also noted that she recorded an episode of the StarkTalk Radio podcast with the great Neil deGrasse Tyson, which will air soon at StarTalkRadio.net. The show frequently interviews guests from around the worlds of science, pop culture, and comedy; everyone from Elon Musk and theoretical physicist Brian Greene to Jay Leno and Ben Stiller have appeared on recent episodes of the show.

Fangirling So Hard: Part One with @blumspew, the lead of my all time favorite anime, Cowboy Bebop. pic.twitter.com/xxn3D3nTdi — AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) April 23, 2017

Fangirling So Hard: Part Two with @DavidBHayter, the lead of my all time favorite video game Metal Gear Solid! pic.twitter.com/AYFfoIHR0P — AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) April 23, 2017

Fangirling So Hard: Part Three with @ConanOBrien, my new best friend for ever and ever. pic.twitter.com/FWF1K56iq3 — AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) April 23, 2017