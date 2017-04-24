Sin Cara Shows Off New Ring Gear, More Details on Jim Ross’ New Book, Impact Wrestling Knockout Says She’s Glad Old Management is Gone

More Details on Jim Ross’ New Book As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has announced pre-order details for his new book, and he Tweeted the following information: Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling

By Jim Ross & Paul O’Brien

Order your copy now at @amazon

In Stores in Oct! https://t.co/BTjmrtr0fR — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 23, 2017 Sin Cara Shows Off New Ring Gear WWE Superstar Sin Cara posted a photo on Twitter today showing off some really interesting new ring gear. While he is still a mainstay on the live event circuit for WWE, he has not been seen on Monday Night Raw or Smackdown Live since December. Great time today in #WWEFargo !Gracias a todos x su cariño! Nos vemos el Martes en #WWEDesMoines for #SDLive ! @WWE@wweespanol@WWEUniversepic.twitter.com/rHVoUsaNBy — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) April 23, 2017 Impact Wrestling Knockout Says She’s Glad Old Management is Gone Impact Wrestling Knockout ODB spoke with The Hannibal TV while in town for this year’s WrestleCon events. During the brief interview, which you can watch below, ODB had the following to say on Impact Wrestling’s new management: “I love it, I’m glad the old management is out. Yeah I said it.”