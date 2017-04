Former Impact Wrestling star Sam Shaw recently appeared on The Roman Show at the ICW Miami event in South Florida, and below are some highlights. On the current product Impact Wrestling product under Jeff Jarrett: “It’s giving them a new lease on life,” he said. “I think its brave that Jeff Jarrett has taken over and I think he has some unique ideas for what he wants things to come across. He has said he is looking for the next A. J. Styles, Booby Roode and he thinks he can find them. For me that is an opportunity. Yeah I want to be the next A.J. Styles Booby Roode, but I want to be the first Sam Shaw to really make an impact.” On taking time to hone his skills on the indy scene: “I was always taught to use the indy scene as a test to see what works and what doesn’t and to use things that haven’t worked in the next show,” he said. “ I was told to use something that didn’t work or haven’t tried yet tweak it here and there. It’s giving me a good stage to try things to get a response.” Read Also: Jeff Jarrett on Impact Wrestling Expanding into The UK, the “Global” Success of AJ Styles & Bobby Roode On his love of surfing: “My father was a pro surfer,” he said. “I grew up surfing. I learned a lot about nature. I haven’t surfed not so much in the past couple of years. My brother is a freelance writer for surfer magazine.”