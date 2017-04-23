Backstage News on The Hardys Wrestling At House of Hardcore, Ring of Honor’s Involvement and How the Deal Finally Came Together

As noted, The Hardys wrestled in the main event of last night’s House of Hardcore 25 event, teaming up to defeat Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray. According to PWInsider.com, the match ended up taking place because the show was missing a main event, and last minute scrambling forced new main event plans. When The Hardys signed with WWE before WrestleMania 33, the company pulled all their scheduled indy events, with the exception of Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore dates at the insistence of The Hardys. WWE cleared the brothers to work the House of Hardcore dates, but only in a non-wrestling capacity. WATCH: Matt Hardy Does Full “Broken” Gimmick at House of Hardcore Event Tommy Dreamer then reached out to Ring of Honor to try and book The Young Bucks for the HOH main event, and ROH COO Joe Koff approved the Bucks to appear. The plan was then for The Hardys to make an appearance, and for The Bucks to wrestle in the main event against Dreamer and Bully Ray. However, on the morning of the event, Dreamer received a phone call alerting him that one of the Bucks was ill, and could not make the event. With Dreamer once again left without a main event for the evening, he emailed WWE Executives to try and receive permission for The Hardys to wrestle. Dreamer noted to WWE that his “No BS” promotion was about to fall short of its promise to always provide the fans with a main event, so the issue was escalated all the way up to Triple H and even Vince McMahon. Vince and Triple H then made the decision to allow the Hardys to wrestle, provided the match was relatively safe, to avoid injury to Matt and Jeff.