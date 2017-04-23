News on the Roster for Tomorrow Night’s Smackdown Live Event, WWE Confirms New PPV Dates, Kayla Braxton Talks Her New NXT Role

News on the Roster for Tomorrow Night’s Smackdown Live Event Tomorrow night, WWE will be running a Smackdown live event against Raw, and it will be the first WWE live event with the new roster in place following the Superstar Shakeup. This means Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn will all be appearing, in addition to Shinsuke Nakamura, who is now full-time with the Smackdown brand. WWE Confirms New PPV Dates WWE has confirmed the following PPV dates and cities for this year: September 24th in Los Angeles, October 8th in Detroit and October 22nd in Minneapolis. The event names have yet to be announced, but using last year as an example it’s likely they will be Clash of Champions, No Mercy and Hell in a Cell. Kayla Braxton on Her New NXT Role WWE NXT announcer Kayla Braxton recently spoke with WWE.com, and below is what she had to say on working for NXT compared to her time working as a broadcast journalist in a TV newsroom: “Coming from a newsroom, where I predominately speak to a camera, to WWE and speaking in front of thousands of people live, it gives me a high,” said Braxton. “It’s absolutely indescribable. Yes, at times I’ve been nervous, but it was the excited kind of nervous. There are so many eyeballs waiting for you to tell the story of these Superstars they’ve come to watch, and you better do a darn good job if you want to be accepted by the WWE Universe.” Braxton continued, “But I will say, the fans of this company have been so welcoming, so encouraging and so loyal, and I am so honored they have allowed me to be their host and ring announcer for the last several months.”