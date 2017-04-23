Main Event Revealed For Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary PPV *Spoilers*

During tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Orlando, new Global Force Wrestling Champion Alberto El Patron defeated EC3 in a Six Sides of Steel match. The match was to determine who will face Impact Wrestling Champion Bobby Lashley at Impact’s Slammiversary PPV.

The finish of the match saw El Patron hit a double foot stomp from the top of the cage, then drag Ethan to the middle of the ring and hit a top rope splash to score the pinfall victory.

The main event of Slammiversary will be GFW Champion Alberto El Patron vs Impact Champion Bobby Lashley, and while it has yet to be confirmed, it’s likely the bout will be to unify both titles.

The 2017 Slammiversary pay-per-view will return to Orlando on July 2nd, taking place at Universal Studios.

You can read complete spoiler results from tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings at this link.