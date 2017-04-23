Former WWE, WCW and TNA Star Returns at Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings, Will Wrestle at Slammiversary *Spoilers*

During tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, former WWE, WCW and TNA star Scott Steiner made his return to Impact Wrestling. During a segment tonight featuring Jeremy Borash, Josh Mathews and Joseph Park, JB demanded to know who Josh’s partner would be at Slammiversary. Matthews said his partner will be revealed at the right time. Park then said they don’t have to wait until Slammiversary, and Josh agreed, ordering a referee to come down so they could fight. As the match was about to begin, Big Poppa Pump, Scott Steiner’s music hit, and he chased Park outside the ring. He then brought Park back to the ring and laid him out. Matthews then announced Steiner will be his partner at Slammiversary, and the match will be Mathews and Steiner vs Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park. You can read full spoilers from tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings at this link. The news is out… This Just In…. @ScottSteiner is in The #ImpactZone RIGHT NOW… More to come! — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 23, 2017 Omg!!!! @ScottSteiner Just Showed Up At @IMPACTWRESTLING Tonight @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/rWveAok1mK — SisterAbigail (@SisterAbigail3) April 23, 2017