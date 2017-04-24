WWE Payback Kickoff Panelists Revealed, Nikki Bella Contemplates Quitting WWE on Total Divas, Video of Lana’s New WWE Gimmick

WWE Payback Kickoff Panelists Revealed
Renee Young, Sam Roberts and Jerry Lawler will be hosting the WWE Payback Kickoff show panel this Sunday night. WWE Network will be airing a new “Raw Talk” broadcast following the PPV.
Nikki Bella Contemplates Quitting WWE on Total Divas
The following is the synopsis for this week’s new episode of Total Divas:
Video of Lana’s New WWE Gimmick
Below is footage of Lana doing her new dancing gimmick at the WWE NXT live event in Crystal River, FL. The gimmick is expected to be used when Lana eventually makes her debut on WWE Smackdown Live:
