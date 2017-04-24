John Cena Deadlifts 602 Pounds, Top 10 WWE Victory Dances (Videos), Kaz vs Scurll TV Title Match, Top Prospect Finals and More on ROH TV Tonight

Kazarian vs Scurll Title Match, Top Prospect Finals & More on ROH TV Tonight

Tonight at 7pm EST, The FITE App will air a new episode of ROH TV. Below is a preview for the episode, and you can download The FITE App free from The Apple App store and Google Play at this link:

THE TELEVISION TITLE IS ON THE LINE!

FRANKIE KAZARIAN GETS A SHOT AT ‘THE VILLAIN’ MARTY SCURLL IN THE MAIN EVENT.

PLUS TWO ARE LEFT….

THE FINALS OF THE TOP PROSPECT TOURNAMENT – THIS WEEK ON RING OF HONOR WRESTLING!

John Cena Deadlifts 602 Pounds

To celebrate turning 40 years old yesterday, absent from TV WWE star John Cena posted the following video of him deadlifting 602 pounds:

Top 10 WWE Victory Dances

WWE has released the following video, looking at the top 10 victory dances: