Tommy Dreamer on The Hardys Returning to WWE, How WWE Should Book The Undertaker’s Last Match, Memories of Matt Anoa’i

ECW Original Tommy Dreamer recently spoke with Wrestledelphia and below are some interview highlights:
Were you surprised to see the Hardy Boyz return to WWE?
Were you surprised that Undertaker has apparently wrestled his final match?
Read Also: Backstage News on The Hardys Wrestling At House of Hardcore, How the Deal Finally Came Together
We all learned the sad news that Rosey passed away. You posted a touching tweet and I wanted to get some memories from you.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?