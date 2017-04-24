AJ Styles & Shawn Michaels Discuss Their Rumored Dream Match, Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso Game (Videos), Mick Foley Book Contest Announced

AJ Styles, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash discuss how speculation of The Phenomenal One and HBK’s dream match began on an all-new Table for 3, premiering tonight after Raw on WWE Network:

In the most recent Gamer Gauntlet, Kofi Kingston took on Jey Uso in UFC 2. Big E and Jimmy Uso were on hand to watch as seen below:

The following press release has been issued:

Have your artwork showcased to the world…right here, in Mick Foley’s new book: Saint Mick!

Are you a wizard with the paintbrush? Do your graphic design skills make your friends drool with envy? Can you transform a blank page into a work of art? Then this contest is for you! Fans worldwide have the incredible opportunity to have their artwork showcased in Saint Mick, the new book from WWE Hall-of-Famer and #1 New York Times bestselling author Mick Foley!

Here’s all you gotta do:

Draw, paint, or create your own artistic interpretation of “Saint Mick” – the Christmastime version of the legendary Mick Foley – bringing good tidings to people all over the world! Use whatever tools or methods spark your imagination. Is Saint Mick flying over rooftops? Sliding down a chimney? Eating Christmas cookies? Wreaking holiday havoc inside the squared circle? It’s totally up to you!

Ok, this sounds fun. I’m in! How do I win?

Mick Foley will use his finely-honed artistic eye to evaluate the Draw Saint Mick submissions, and choose one winner from the millions and millions…ok, maybe dozens and dozens…of entries. The winning entry will be printed in hardcover copies of Mick’s new book, Saint Mick! This talented artist, brimming with Christmas Can-Do, will also receive a personalized copy of Saint Mick. Mick and his publisher will showcase the other Draw Saint Mick creations online, as a thank you for helping to spread some holiday cheer.

Eligibility

Who’s eligible? Well, you are! If you have a pencil, pen, paintbrush, crayon, computer, or any other artistic utensil, you’re eligible to submit your artwork for inclusion in Saint Mick. Contestants worldwide are eligible.

Rules

Submit your Draw Saint Mick entry to DrawSaintMick@gmail.com by June 15th, 2017. No exceptions. (Does Santa deliver presents on December 26th because he’s running late???) All artwork must be submitted digitally, preferably in jpeg or PDF format. The subject line should read “Draw Saint Mick – submission”. Your email must include the title of your Merry Masterpiece, your full name, contact email, and the city, state and country where you reside. This information will not be used outside of the Saint Mick contest. (Mick will not consider any depictions of Saint Mick that are, shall we say, un-Christmaslike. So keep your creations Christmas-friendly!)

The winner will be notified via email on June 30th

The winning entry will be shared online and on social media by Mick and his publisher, and will be printed in copies of Saint Mick, out October 17th from Polis Books.

Contact

If you have questions about the Draw Saint Mick Contest, rules, submissions, or eligibility, email info@polisbooks.com and we’ll get back to you in a Christmas minute.

Get your creative juices flowing – and you could find your very own Christmas Creation bound and printed in Saint Mick for all to see!