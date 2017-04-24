AJ Styles & Shawn Michaels Discuss Their Rumored Dream Match, Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso Game (Videos), Mick Foley Book Contest Announced

AJ Styles & Shawn Michaels Discuss Their Rumored Dream Match
AJ Styles, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash discuss how speculation of The Phenomenal One and HBK’s dream match began on an all-new Table for 3, premiering tonight after Raw on WWE Network:
Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso Game
In the most recent Gamer Gauntlet, Kofi Kingston took on Jey Uso in UFC 2. Big E and Jimmy Uso were on hand to watch as seen below:
Mick Foley Book Contest Announced
The following press release has been issued:
