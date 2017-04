WWE star Tyler Breeze recently spoke with The Des Moines Register to promote tomorrow night’s Smackdown Live at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, and below are some interview highlights: On why his previous Mike Dalton character didn’t work: “The thing with Mike Dalton was there wasn’t much personality to it, it was just a bunch of wrestling moves,” Breeze explained. “So I thought I’d try the exact opposite, and go out there as this male model who basically has no clue about wrestling, doesn’t even know any wrestling moves and doesn’t know anything. It’s something different and something for people to latch on to.” On his “Fashion Police” gimmick with Fandango: “The best part about it is, people like it,” Breeze said. “People care about it and it’s building. People are showing up to our events hoping to see us, which is exactly what you want when you work for WWE. I don’t really see us stopping anytime soon because there’s still some Smackdown Live tag titles that we have our eyes on.” On fans criticizing WWE for not utilizing certain talents: “This is something a lot of people like to talk about,” Breeze said. “When you’re here and you’re a part of the WWE, it’s bigger than what actually happens. Smackdown Live is a two-hour show. Fortunately we have such a talented roster that there’s only so many minutes and sometimes you’re not always going to be the one to get those minutes. It’s just a matter of time. The people’s voices are heard, and if they want to see Breezango, they’re going to get it. They just have to be patient.”