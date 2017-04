As noted, former member of The Decay, Crazzy Steve, finished up with Impact Wrestling at this past Friday night’s TV tapings in Orlando.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Steve left Impact Wrestling to accept a job offer from WWE, and next week’s Impact will be Steve’s final appearance on the show.

Steve debuted with Impact Wrestling in April of 2014, and below is what he had to say on leaving the company: