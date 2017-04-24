Eric Bischoff Breaks Down The WWE Network’s Influence On Jinder Mahal’s New Push; WWE’s Expansion In India

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday! A brand new episode will be released this Wednesday around 6 pm CST. Eric will be making an announcement tonight on Twitter (@EBischoff) announcing a huge guest for this week’s show. You can find some of Eric’s comments from his most recent episode transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On Jinder Mahal as the new #1 Contender to the WWE Championship and WWE’s plans to expand in India: EB: I think one of the real values in that infrastructure (the WWE Network) is not so much the obvious. Meaning, it’s not just that they’ve got two million subscribers to the WWE Network and that generates x amount of dollars. What they really have, at the core of all of that, is the ability to do internal research. They can subtly and discreetly reach out to their database who are all WWE fans in different parts of the world. They can ask questions. They can basically do qualitative research and find out what people want to see in certain markets. I don’t know this for a fact but that’s what I would do. If I had that data I would be zeroing in on specific markets where I knew I could make money. Either because I knew there was an advertising market in that community or I knew there was a live event market I wanted to be in. Whatever strategic or technical reason I would zero in on that market and I would find ways to reach out to my database and I would engage them. I would ask them what they want to see, how they want to see, what their preferences were and what their reactions were to certain things I had already been doing. I would engage them in a way that would help me make really smart decisions. So you’re not constantly throwing stuff up against the wall and hoping it sticks. You are actually making decisions on great research. I’m guessing that is probably what WWE is doing and if it’s a big surprise that Jinder Mahal has all of a sudden come out of nowhere I would suspect there is some data that supports that decision. Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

