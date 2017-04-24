Eric Bischoff Breaks Down The WWE Network’s Influence On Jinder Mahal’s New Push; WWE’s Expansion In India

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday!
A brand new episode will be released this Wednesday around 6 pm CST. Eric will be making an announcement tonight on Twitter (@EBischoff) announcing a huge guest for this week’s show.
You can find some of Eric’s comments from his most recent episode transcribed below.
Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes
On Jinder Mahal as the new #1 Contender to the WWE Championship and WWE’s plans to expand in India:
Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans
This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling featured Eric and Nick chatting about a variety of topics for over an hour . Some of the topics of conversation include:
This past week’s episode also featured an expanded #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag segment featuring Eric talking about:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?