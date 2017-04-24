Figure 2 Photo: Becky Lynch’s Bexplex to Alexa Bliss on SmackDown Live!

WZ TV

Our new episode of Figure 2 Photo features Figure 2 Photo: Becky Lynch’s Bexplex to Alexa Bliss on SmackDown Live!

A new episode of Figure 2 Photo will be released every Monday via WrestleZone’s Facebook and YouTube platforms.

Every Friday is Figure Friday on WrestleZone! As part of it Matt Goldberg recreates a notable pro wrestling moment in high quality action figure photo form. He also provides in-depth reviews of the latest professional wrestling action figures as well as the latest wrestling action figure news!

Figure Friday: WWE Elite 49 Becky Lynch (Photos)

You can find more of Matt’s work by clicking HERE

Bexplex! ———————————————————- Look for an in-depth review on WrestleZone.com’s #FigureFriday tomorrow featuring WWE Elite 49 Becky Lynch as well as a NEW episode of #Figure2Photo showing the making of this photo on the WrestleZone Facebook & YouTube channel on Monday! ———————————————————- Save 10% on Extreme-Sets.com with code MBG1211 at checkout! ———————————————————- #wwe #worldwrestlingentertainment #wwenetwork #wweuniverse #wwemattel #BeckyLynch #AlexaBliss #WrestleZone #wrestling #WrestlingFigures #wrestlingfigurephotography #ccw #crashcollisionwrestling #raw #smackdown #nxt #acba #actionfigures #ringsidecollectibles #mbg1211 #mbgfilms #matthewgoldberg #wfp #toyphotography #toystagram #ToyCrewBuddies #figlife #mattel

A post shared by Matthew Goldberg | mbg1211 (@mbg1211) on

ACBAAction FiguresAlexa BlissBecky LynchBexplexElite 49Extreme-SetsLass KickermattelMBG FilmsMBG1211ringside-collectiblesSnapshotToysWrestling Figure PhotographyWrestling FiguresWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"