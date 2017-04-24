CM Punk Appearing in New TV Show

MTV has announced that former WWE star CM Punk will be a part of a new reality show called The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, which pits 10 athletes competing against 10 winners of the series.

The winner of the show will earn $50,000 for a charity of their choosing. Also announced for the show are Tia Blanco, Louise Hazel, Shawne Merriman and Candice Wiggins. The six-week event premieres on Tuesday, May 16th.

Road Warrior Animal on Scott Steiner’s Shoot Fight Comments

Professional wrestling Icon and WWE “Hall of Famer” Road Warrior Animal talks legendary tag team “The Steiner Brothers”, which team would have won in a shoot fight in their primes, and how he feels the Steiners rank among all time great Tag Teams: