Bill Apter Remembers The TV Championship & Offers Unique Way It Could Be Brought Back On NXT



BA: I love the idea idea of the TV Championship. When I first started watching wrestling on TV Johnny Valentine, the dad of Greg Valentine, had the TV Championship. I was so upset as I was growing up that little by little the TV Championship was gone. I would love to see the NXT WWE Network Championship and there should be a lineage with the TV Championship starting with Johnny Valentine.

This past week’s episode of Is Wrestling Fixed features Bill and Nick taking an in-depth look at: The passing of Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i

Jinder Mahal as the new #1 Contender

Is the US Title the top title on Smackdown?

Big Show and Braun breaking the ring

Finn Balor teases reunion with The Club on Twitter

Dash Wilder’s broken Jaw

What is a House of Horrors?

Big E as an ordained priest

This edition also features a classic interview from Bill's archives from 1971 featuring Kangaroo Al Costello, the #AskApter mailbag and the second installment of a new segment called "Nuts & Voeltz".