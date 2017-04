WWE NXT GM William Regal recently spoke with ESPN about the upcoming WWE Dubai tryouts, and below are some interview highlights: On what WWE is looking for at the tryouts: “I’ve been doing this long enough that once I spend a day with somebody, I can say, ‘Well, this person will be good at this as long as, obviously, no injuries and everything goes right, but it may take two years. This person could be getting good at this after six months,'” said William Regal, head scout, WWE talent development. “But if you were to ask me to actually describe what that is, it’s more of an eye for looking at things or looking at people than actually being able to write down the formula of it. “There’s no easy answer,” Regal continued. “But you want the physical attributes to be able to do it. Over a few days you learn a lot about people and whether they’ve got the kind of temperament that you need to do what we do in this day and age. You find a lot out about people when they’re blowing up, as we say, gasping for air, and if they can still hold conversations and be polite. Also, they’ve got to have some kind of charisma, because you can have 10 gold medals hanging ’round your neck, [but] if you’ve got no charisma at all, you’re just absolutely worthless to what we do.” On The Authors of Pain’s success in NXT: “[For example], the Authors of Pain that are with us now [are] the tag team champions at NXT. Gzim [Selmani], I met when he was 19 at the last Dubai tryout three years ago. To watch him go from that, at 19, to being part of the tag team champions [as Rezar] now at NXT, it’s a really rewarding experience. Just to deal with everybody on a daily basis and see the progression. Sometimes you see people, they struggle a little bit, but then there’s always somebody who knows how to help them.”