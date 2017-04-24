EVOLVE 83 Results: Drew Galloway vs Matt Riddle, Fred Yehi vs Kyle O’Reilly, Zack Sabre Jr vs Lio Rush

The following results are from this weekend’s EVOLVE 83 event in Brooklyn, New York, courtesy of Shin-Blade. The card featured Drew Galloway’s final independent appearance against Matt Riddle:
1- “All Ego” Ethan Page def Austin Theory
2- “Hot Sauce Tracy Williams def “Dirty Daddy” Chris Dickinson
3- JAKA def ACH
4- “Limitless” Keith Lee def “The Product” David Starr
5- Kyle O’Reilly def Fred Yehi (Match Of The Night)
6- Evolve Championship
7- I Quit Match for the WWN Championship
