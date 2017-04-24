Goldberg Appearing On Eric Bischoff’s Podcast This Wednesday; Fan Questions Encouraged For ‘Overrun’

Nick Hausman

This Wednesday on Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling his guest will be former WWE & WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg!

Fans are encouraged to submit questions for Goldberg and Bischoff to answer as part of a special IRWNetwork.com “Overrun” release by using the hashtag #BischoffOnWrestling on Twitter.

Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes

This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling featured Eric and Nick chatting about a variety of topics for over an hour . Some of the topics of conversation include:

  • The passing of Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i
  • The Rock’s Fate Of The Furious shattering box office records
  • YouTube dropping monetization for pro wrestling content
  • What he and Jim Cornette bonded over on Table For 3
  • WWE losing it’s television deal in the Philippines
  • Impact announcing a partnership with Triple A
  • Jinder Mahal’s new WWE push and what it means for their Indian expansion
  • The talk of WWE buying ROH being considered “dead”
  • More

This past week’s episode also featured an expanded #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag segment featuring Eric talking about:

  • What Lacey Von Erich was like to work with
  • Who decides on who inducts people into the WWE Hall of Fame
  • If Matt Hardy should bring his broken character to WWE
  • THE DUMBEST QUESTION EVER
  • What happens at sports entertainment pre and post-production meetings
  • If everybody should stop blaming JBL until Mauro comments
  • Whether sports entertainment is more dangerous now than 20 minutes ago
  • The overuse of false finishes
  • The appropriate response to someone who thinks that Demolition were better than Road Warriors
  • How social media would have affected WCW
  • The differences between the WCW and WWE rings
  • More

Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans

bischoff on wrestlingEric BischoffGoldbergNick Hausman
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"