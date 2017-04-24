This Wednesday on Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling his guest will be former WWE & WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg! Fans are encouraged to submit questions for Goldberg and Bischoff to answer as part of a special IRWNetwork.com “Overrun” release by using the hashtag #BischoffOnWrestling on Twitter. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling featured Eric and Nick chatting about a variety of topics for over an hour . Some of the topics of conversation include: The passing of Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i

The Rock’s Fate Of The Furious shattering box office records

YouTube dropping monetization for pro wrestling content

What he and Jim Cornette bonded over on Table For 3

WWE losing it’s television deal in the Philippines

Impact announcing a partnership with Triple A

Jinder Mahal’s new WWE push and what it means for their Indian expansion

The talk of WWE buying ROH being considered “dead”

More This past week’s episode also featured an expanded #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag segment featuring Eric talking about: What Lacey Von Erich was like to work with

Who decides on who inducts people into the WWE Hall of Fame

If Matt Hardy should bring his broken character to WWE

THE DUMBEST QUESTION EVER

What happens at sports entertainment pre and post-production meetings

If everybody should stop blaming JBL until Mauro comments

Whether sports entertainment is more dangerous now than 20 minutes ago

The overuse of false finishes

The appropriate response to someone who thinks that Demolition were better than Road Warriors

How social media would have affected WCW

The differences between the WCW and WWE rings

More Related: Eric Bischoff Announces The IRW Network Officially Launches June 1st; Makes Signing Up Free To Fans