Tier 1 Wrestling True Will Results (4/23): Matt Riddle vs Penta OM, Bobby Fish Makes Surprise Appearance

The following results are from last night’s Tier 1 Wrestling event in Brooklyn, New York, courtesy of Shin-Blade:

1-PROGRESS Atlas Wrestling Championship Match

Matthew Riddle (c) def Penta OM

2- Mike Orlando & Nick Comoroto def TK Luther & Isaiah Wolf

3- Stockade def John Silver

4- Five Borough Wrestling Championship

“Man of Steel” Mike Verna & “The Product” David Starr wrestled to a no contest due to The Cutthroat Kings interfering and attacking both men

5- Fatal Four Way Match

Maxwell Jacob Feinstein def Anthony Greene, Tony Deppen & “Colossal” Mike Law w/Jackson Smart

6- “Dirty Daddy” Chris Dickinson def Ace Romero

7- Tier 1 Wrestling Tag Team Championship

The Cutthroat Kings and The Breakfast Club never went underway due to The Cutthroat Kings attacking The Breakfast Club before the match. However, Tier 1 Wrestling General Manager Christopher Beckett assigned David Starr & Mike Verna to replace the injured Breakfast Club.

8- Tier 1 Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Starr & Steel Connection (“The Product” David Starr & “Man of Steel” Mike Verna) def The Cutthroat Kings (Logan Black & Conor Claxton) (c) to become the NEW Tier 1 Wrestling Tag Team Champions

9- Four Way Elimination Match for the Tier 1 Wrestling Championship

Darius Carter def Keith Lee, Sonny Kiss & surprise guest Bobby Fish

Eliminations:

1) Sonny Kiss via Lee

2) Keith Lee via Carter/Fish submission knockout combination

3) Bobby Fish via Carter

