Crazzy Steve Comments On Impact Wrestling Departure, Mick Foley Post-Surgery Update (Photo)

Crazzy Steve
Following his departure from the company during this past weekend’s TV tapings, Crazzy Steve posted the following comments, addressing the second part of a fan’s comments that Impact Wrestling wasted his talents:
As noted in the first part of the tweet, Steve is rumored to be signing with WWE to perform on the NXT brand.
Mick Foley
Mick Foley posted the following photo (warning: graphic) of his hip after having surgery.
Related: AJ Styles & Shawn Michaels Discuss Their Rumored Dream Match, Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso Game (Videos), Mick Foley Book Contest Announced
Foley also mentions his new Saint Mick artwork contest; Foley had surgery last Wednesday on his right hip:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?