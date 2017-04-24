Crazzy Steve Comments On Impact Wrestling Departure, Mick Foley Post-Surgery Update (Photo)

Crazzy Steve

Following his departure from the company during this past weekend’s TV tapings, Crazzy Steve posted the following comments, addressing the second part of a fan’s comments that Impact Wrestling wasted his talents:

@IMPACTWRESTLING never wasted my talents.They gave me the platform to showcase them. Nothing but respect 2 that entire locker room. https://t.co/prvvk5HWBf — Crazzy Steve (@steveofcrazzy) April 24, 2017

As noted in the first part of the tweet, Steve is rumored to be signing with WWE to perform on the NXT brand.

Mick Foley

Mick Foley posted the following photo (warning: graphic) of his hip after having surgery.

Foley also mentions his new Saint Mick artwork contest; Foley had surgery last Wednesday on his right hip: