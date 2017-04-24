More Backstage News on Jinder Mahal’s Current WWE Push, Possible Additions to His New Stable and Original Plans for Randy Orton

As we noted last week, WWE recently announced the hiring of Sheetesh Srivastava as Vice President and General Manager, WWE India. Srivastava will lead WWE’s strategic business initiatives and day-to-day operations in India and work with partners across all of WWE’s lines of business, including television, live events, marketing, sponsorship, new media, licensing and merchandising. Additionally, Jinder Mahal becoming the new #1 contender to the WWE Title, and aligning himself with The Bollywood Boyz, now known in WWE as The Singh Brothers, comes at a time when WWEShop.com recently expanded into India, with the likelihood that Mahal and Singh Brothers merchandise will soon be available via the WWE India Shop website. According to F4Wonline.com, Jinder Mahal being named the new #1 contender to Randy Orton’s WWE Title, and being pushed on Smackdown Live, is primarily because of WWE’s expansion into India. WWE reportedly has more social media followers from India than any other country, and India is the #3 country for TV rights fees, however the company is currently not making much money in the country. No word yet on if Mahal will defeat WWE Champion Randy Orton at WWE Backlash next month, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE officials are looking to get the stable with Mahal and The Singh Brothers up and running. There’s also potential for WWE NXT Superstars Jeet Rama and Kishan Raftar to join Mahal and The Singh Brothers. It’s very possibly Mahal will end up being an interim title challenger for Orton, as original plans in WWE called for Baron Corbin to receive a major push this year and end up feuding with Orton, likely for the WWE Title.