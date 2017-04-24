Impact Wrestling Hosting Slammiversary Week Fan Event, Kurt Angle Comments On WWE Return, Recovery From Addiction (Audio)

Impact Wrestling

During Sunday’s Impact Wrestling tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, Jeremy Borash announced the company will host a fanfest type event during Slammiversary weekend on Saturday, July 1st.

No other details were given at the time of the announcement, but it was said more details will be revealed in the coming weeks. Impact Wrestling’s next set of TV tapings will take place next month in Mumbai, India before they return to Universal for a July set of TV tapings starting with the Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle recently spoke with NBC Elmira about his new Angle Strong Initiative and addiction recovery; Angle talks about his WWE departure in 2006, his TNA career, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year and more in this interview that runs more than 30 minutes: