Impact Wrestling One Night Only: No Surrender Results From 4/24 *Spoilers*

The following results are from yesterday’s afternoon Impact Wrestling tapings, featuring content that will air on Xplosion, as well as a One Night Only pay-per-view under the “No Surrender” banner. The PPV is scheduled to debut in June:

Xplosion

Mahabali Shera defeats QT Marshall

– KM ran out and beat down Shera after the match

Xplosion

Marshe Rockett defeats Chris Silvio

No Surrender (June):

Garza Jr & Laredo Kid def Idris Abraham & Hakim Zane

Mahabali Shera def Fallah Bahh

Trevor Lee (w/ Shane Helms) def Suicide

Braxton Sutter (w/ Allie) def KM (w/ Sienna)

Desmond Xavier def Mario Bokara

Rosemary def Laurel Van Ness (w/ Sienna)

– Sienna interfered a bit and Allie ran down and attacked her with a kendo stick and chased her off

James Storm def Eli Drake (w/ Chris Mordetzky)

– Drake used a chain, Brian Hebner ran down and counted the pin because the original ref (Brian Stiffler) took a bump and was out for a bit. Earl Hebner came out and kicked both refs out (funny spot), then restarted it with him as ref. Storm hit Backstabber and the Last Call then had a beer bash with Earl.

Impact World Heavyweight Championship

Lashley (c) def Eddie Edwards to retain