Impact Wrestling One Night Only: No Surrender Results From 4/24 *Spoilers*

The following results are from yesterday’s afternoon Impact Wrestling tapings, featuring content that will air on Xplosion, as well as a One Night Only pay-per-view under the “No Surrender” banner. The PPV is scheduled to debut in June:
No Surrender (June):
Garza Jr & Laredo Kid def Idris Abraham & Hakim Zane
Mahabali Shera def Fallah Bahh
Trevor Lee (w/ Shane Helms) def Suicide
Braxton Sutter (w/ Allie) def KM (w/ Sienna)
Desmond Xavier def Mario Bokara
Rosemary def Laurel Van Ness (w/ Sienna)
James Storm def Eli Drake (w/ Chris Mordetzky)
Impact World Heavyweight Championship
