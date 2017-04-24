Beat The Clock Challenge, Shinsuke Nakamura Interview, More Announced For WWE Smackdown Live

Bill Pritchard

wwe smackdown live

WWE.com posted the following preview for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live in Des Moines, Iowa:

Exclusive interview with Shinsuke Nakamura to kick off SmackDown LIVE

The WWE Universe has been clamoring for more of The Artist known as Shinsuke Nakamura ever since his arrival on SmackDown LIVE two nights after WrestleMania. The King of Strong Style isn’t one to let his fans down, especially when his appearance puts an end to the abrasive musings of Superstars like Dolph Ziggler, as it did two weeks ago.

WWE.com has learned that SmackDown LIVE will kick off tomorrow at 8/7 C with an exclusive interview with Nakamura. What will he have to say as he continues his incredible Team Blue debut?

Is Orton in for early House of Horrors preview with Rowan?

Charlotte Flair will challenge Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE

Styles and Corbin square off in rematch

First-ever Tag Team Beat The Clock Challenge to determine The Usos’ next challengers

The next challengers to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will be determined tomorrow in the first-ever Tag Team Beat The Clock Challenge on SmackDown LIVE.

American Alpha, Breezango, The Colons and The Ascension will all take part in the competition to win in the fastest possible time and earn a SmackDown Tag Team Championship opportunity. Who will become the No. 1 contenders to The Usos? Find out tomorrow on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

 

Shinsuke NakamuraWWEwwe smackdown live
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"