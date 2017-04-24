Beat The Clock Challenge, Shinsuke Nakamura Interview, More Announced For WWE Smackdown Live

WWE.com posted the following preview for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live in Des Moines, Iowa:

Exclusive interview with Shinsuke Nakamura to kick off SmackDown LIVE

The WWE Universe has been clamoring for more of The Artist known as Shinsuke Nakamura ever since his arrival on SmackDown LIVE two nights after WrestleMania. The King of Strong Style isn’t one to let his fans down, especially when his appearance puts an end to the abrasive musings of Superstars like Dolph Ziggler, as it did two weeks ago.

WWE.com has learned that SmackDown LIVE will kick off tomorrow at 8/7 C with an exclusive interview with Nakamura. What will he have to say as he continues his incredible Team Blue debut?