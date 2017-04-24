Beat The Clock Challenge, Shinsuke Nakamura Interview, More Announced For WWE Smackdown Live

WWE.com posted the following preview for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live in Des Moines, Iowa:
Exclusive interview with Shinsuke Nakamura to kick off SmackDown LIVE
Is Orton in for early House of Horrors preview with Rowan?
Charlotte Flair will challenge Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE
Styles and Corbin square off in rematch
First-ever Tag Team Beat The Clock Challenge to determine The Usos’ next challengers
