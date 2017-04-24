Promo For This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live, Matches Taped For WWE Main Event, Davey Richards Is Coming To Wrestling Revolver (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

The above video is a new promo for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura starting the show, Charlotte versus Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, a Beat The Clock Challenge and more.

WWE Main Event

The following matches were taped for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event in Kansas City before tonight’s WWE RAW taping.

Rhyno versus Titus O’Neil

Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik versus Tony Nese and Drew Gulak

Wrestling Revolver

Davey Richards and Angelina Love posted the following video after it was announced Richards will replace Eddie Edwards on the ‘Plead The Fifth’ live event in Clive, Iowa on May 5th. Richards will face Michael Elgin: