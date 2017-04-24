Kalisto Stretchered Out After Upset Of Braun Strowman On RAW (Video), Bray Wyatt Addresses Randy Orton (Video)

WWE RAW

Kalisto defeated Braun Strowman in their Dumpster Match on WWE RAW, but didn’t have long to celebrate as he ended up leaving on a stretcher.

The end of the match saw Strowman try to press slam Kalisto in the dumpster from the apron, but Kalisto countered and dropkicked his legs, sending Strowman feet first into the dumpster.

Strowman attacked Kalisto after the bell, chokeslamming him a few times before whipping him into the barricade. Strowman then threw Kalisto in the dumpster and dragged up up the ramp as agents Adam Pearce, Jamie Noble, and Fit Finlay come out to try to stop him. Strowman ended up ignoring their pleas and locked the lid, then shoved the dumpster off of the stage.

Shortly after Kalisto was tended to by medics and was stretched out, with Michael Cole reporting Kalisto would be taken to a local medical facility.

A #DumpsterMatch victory was the beginning of the end for @KalistoWWE as @BraunStrowman launches him OFF THE STAGE inside the dumpster! #RAW pic.twitter.com/wRevUngXo8 — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2017

House of Horrors

The following video features Bray Wyatt addressing Randy Orton before the House of Horrors match this Sunday at WWE Payback: