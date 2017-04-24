Seth Rollins Debuts New Finisher On RAW, WWE Hypes Owens vs Jericho At WWE Payback (Video)

Kingslayer

Seth Rollins used his new knee strike finishing maneuver on WWE RAW tonight, and the new move helped pick up the win in a six man tag team match.

Rollins had been using the move during live events and post show matches, with some comparing the setup to Okada’s Rainmaker move. Rollins used the move on Karl Anderson to win the match; Rollins teamed with Finn Balor and Big Cass against Samoa Joe and The Club.

WWE Payback

The following video is a promo for the United States Championship match at WWE Payback featuring Kevin Owens defending the title against Chris Jericho: