Finn Balor Segment At WWE Payback, Kickoff Match Confirmed, Booker T Comments On Mauro Ranallo’s WWE Departure (Video)

WWE Payback
WWE confirmed the kickoff match for this Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view, and we will see Enzo Amore & Big Cass take on Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.
The match was announced after Enzo was attacked by Samoa Joe and The Club and ruled out of tonight’s six man tag team match on RAW.
On a related note, Enzo’s replacement tonight was Finn Balor, who will be the special guest on the Payback edition of Miz TV.
Booker T
The following video from Title Match Wrestling features Booker T and Brad Gilmore on a recent episode of ‘Heated Conversations’ talking about Mauro Ranallo’s split from WWE.
