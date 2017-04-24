Finn Balor Segment At WWE Payback, Kickoff Match Confirmed, Booker T Comments On Mauro Ranallo’s WWE Departure (Video)

WWE Payback

WWE confirmed the kickoff match for this Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view, and we will see Enzo Amore & Big Cass take on Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

The match was announced after Enzo was attacked by Samoa Joe and The Club and ruled out of tonight’s six man tag team match on RAW.

On a related note, Enzo’s replacement tonight was Finn Balor, who will be the special guest on the Payback edition of Miz TV.

The following video from Title Match Wrestling features Booker T and Brad Gilmore on a recent episode of ‘Heated Conversations’ talking about Mauro Ranallo’s split from WWE.

Booker T addresses the Mauro Ranallo split from WWE and what he thinks may be the real reason he left the company. Also, Booker takes to the phones – listening to different fan perspectives on bullying, JBL and Booker’s comments last week when he weighed in on Mauro Ranallo/JBL. Joined by co-host Brad Gilmore (Heated Conversations, Brad Gilmore’s Wrestling Podcast) the pair run discuss different stages of bullying, is JBL (John Bradshaw Layfield) a bully or is he just getting a bad rap from the media?, how the Miz was ribbed extremely hard years ago but still fought through and much more.

