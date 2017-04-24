The Miz Finds His ‘Co-Star’ On WWE RAW (Video), Neville Match Announced For WWE 205 Live, Did You Enjoy This Week’s RAW?

WWE RAW

After some initial delay, Bray Wyatt made his surprise appearance as The Miz’s tag team partner in the main event of WWE RAW.

Originally, when Miz went to reveal his partner, no one showed up, so Miz tried to postpone the match. Kurt Angle came out and told him the match would still go on, partner or no partner, and the final moments saw the match spill to the announce table. Suddenly, the lights went out and Bray Wyatt was on the announce table, and he beat down Ambrose before hitting Sister Abigail into the LED board on the stage.

Wyatt then instructed Miz to bring Jericho up there, but Jericho responded with a Codebreaker before Wyatt hit him with Sister Abigail. Miz posed with Wyatt and put his hand on him, which didn’t sit too well, and Wyatt hit him with Sister Abigail as well to end the show without a confirmed decision.

Related: WWE RAW Results (4/24): First Ever Raw Dumpster Match, Final Hype for WWE Payback!

Pop Or Tap

Tonight’s show was the Payback ‘go-home’ edition of WWE RAW, featuring Braun Strowman versus Kalisto in a dumpster match, Alexa Bliss versus Sasha Banks and more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and the comments section below:

205 Live

Neville versus Jack Gallagher was announced for this week’s episode of 205 Live.