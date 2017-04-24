MCW Spring Fever Results: Rey Mysterio Appears, Watch Lio Rush vs Flip Gordon (Full Match)

Source: Facebook.com/MCW Pro Wrestling

The following results are from this weekend’s MCW Spring Fever live event:

Facebook LIVE Exclusive

The Punk Rock All Stars defeated F.U.’s

Kennadi Brink defeated Renee Michelle and Sahara Seven

Ken Dixon called out Ryan McBride, but McBride was able to get the surprise on Dixon, but before McBride could hit his finish, Dixon escaped to the back.

#1 Contenders (MCW Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship)

The Dixon Line (Joe Keys and Rob Locke) defeated The Rock ‘N Bowl Express and The Appalachian Outlaws

No Disqualification Match

Marcellus Prime defeated Napalm Bomb after a spine buster into a metal trash can

Rage TV Title

Dante Caballero retained over WrestlePro’s Chris Payne, Chuck Lennox, Brandon Scott, and Greg Excellent

Lio Rush defeated Flip Gordon

Rey Mysterio came to the ring to address the MCW crowd, but was interrupted by The Appalachian Outlaws, until Lio Rush and Flip Gordon got involved

The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz and Sexy Steve) beat The Winner Circle (Rayo and Jeremiah) w/ Andy Vineberg after Sean Studd got involved in the match, who was run off by Bruiser

Ken Dixon defeated Ryan McBride

– After the match McBride apologized to the crowd for not winning.

MCW Tag Team Championship

Guns 4 Hire defeated The Ecktourage (Dirty Money and Eric Chapel) w/ Kevin Eck to win the vacant titles

MCW Championship

Sean Studd (c) defeated Bruiser to retain

– Despite multiple interjections…and removals of The Winners Circle…and knocks out of referees, Andy Vineberg returned to the ring in an MCW official’s shirt, until stunnered by the referree. Tara came out to give the title to Bruiser, but gave him a low blow from behind, giving Studd the advantage to choke slam Bruiser for the pin to retain the title.

You can watch Lio Rush versus Flip Gordon from Spring fever below.

