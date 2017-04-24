MCW Spring Fever Results: Rey Mysterio Appears, Watch Lio Rush vs Flip Gordon (Full Match)

Source: Facebook.com/MCW Pro Wrestling
The following results are from this weekend’s MCW Spring Fever live event:
Facebook LIVE Exclusive
Kennadi Brink defeated Renee Michelle and Sahara Seven
Ken Dixon called out Ryan McBride, but McBride was able to get the surprise on Dixon, but before McBride could hit his finish, Dixon escaped to the back.
#1 Contenders (MCW Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship)
No Disqualification Match
Rage TV Title
Lio Rush defeated Flip Gordon
Rey Mysterio came to the ring to address the MCW crowd, but was interrupted by The Appalachian Outlaws, until Lio Rush and Flip Gordon got involved
The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz and Sexy Steve) beat The Winner Circle (Rayo and Jeremiah) w/ Andy Vineberg after Sean Studd got involved in the match, who was run off by Bruiser
Ken Dixon defeated Ryan McBride
MCW Tag Team Championship
MCW Championship
MCW returns Friday, June 9 at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD, Joppa, MD for “Slamboree”, sponsored by Jimmy’s Famous Seafood! More information coming soon!
You can watch Lio Rush versus Flip Gordon from Spring fever below.
