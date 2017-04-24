Shawn Michaels Reveals His WWE PC Contract Status (Video), House Of Horrors Match Details, Alexa Bliss Gets Inside Bayley’s Head (Video)

House of Horrors

While we still don’t know too many details about the match itself, the RAW commentary team noted tonight that the ‘House of Horrors’ match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt at WWE Payback will start in the ‘house’ before it ends in the ring.

Table For 3

The following clip is from tonight’s new episode of WWE’s Table For 3 featuring Shawn Michaels, AJ Styles and Kevin Nash. This clip features Shawn Michaels talking about his work at the WWE Performance Center in a ‘volunteer’ role and why he does it. HBK adds they haven’t agreed on anything formal, but he believes eventually he and WWE will come to an agreement.

WWE RAW

The following video features Alexa Bliss mocking Bayley ahead of their RAW Women’s Championship match at WWE Payback, which resulted in a response from Bayley’s friend Sasha Banks:

