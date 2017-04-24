Randy Orton No DQ Match on Smackdown, “Broken” Matt Hardy News, Athlete Attends Raw (Video)

Randy Orton No DQ Match on Smackdown Live
WWE has announced Randy Orton vs Erick Rowan in a No DQ match will take place on WWE Smackdown live tomorrow night. The Orton match joins AJ Styles vs Baron Corbin, a Beat the Clock Challenge to determine new #1 contenders to the Tag Team titles, Charlotte Flair vs Naomi for the Title, and a Shinsuke Nakamura interview.
News on “Broken” Matt Hardy
As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Matt Hardy defeated Sheamus in a singles match, and he did several of his “Broken” mannerisms during the bout. Hardy also commented on the match on Twitter, and was in “Broken” mode. As noted, WWE does have plans to use the Broken gimmick in the future on TV:
Athlete Backstage at Raw
As seen in the WWE Raw fallout video below, Major League Soccer star Dom Dwyer of the Sporting Kansas City club was backstage for tonight’s WWE Raw:
AJ StylesBaron CorbinCharlotte Flairerick rowanMatt HardyNaomiRandy OrtonSheamusvideoWWEWWE RawWWE Smackdown