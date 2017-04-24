Randy Orton No DQ Match on Smackdown, “Broken” Matt Hardy News, Athlete Attends Raw (Video)

Randy Orton No DQ Match on Smackdown Live WWE has announced Randy Orton vs Erick Rowan in a No DQ match will take place on WWE Smackdown live tomorrow night. The Orton match joins AJ Styles vs Baron Corbin, a Beat the Clock Challenge to determine new #1 contenders to the Tag Team titles, Charlotte Flair vs Naomi for the Title, and a Shinsuke Nakamura interview. News on “Broken” Matt Hardy As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Matt Hardy defeated Sheamus in a singles match, and he did several of his “Broken” mannerisms during the bout. Hardy also commented on the match on Twitter, and was in “Broken” mode. As noted, WWE does have plans to use the Broken gimmick in the future on TV: Less than 1 week before their #RAW #TagTeamChampionship match at #WWEPayback, @MATTHARDYBRAND & @WWESheamus face off in singles action! pic.twitter.com/w5eF0ufyKJ — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2017 What a DELIGHTFUL battle I had with this Irish Soldier tonight..#WWEPayback will be another WAR.. WONDERFUL. https://t.co/PtAccXoR8S — The #BROKEN One (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 25, 2017 Athlete Backstage at Raw As seen in the WWE Raw fallout video below, Major League Soccer star Dom Dwyer of the Sporting Kansas City club was backstage for tonight’s WWE Raw: